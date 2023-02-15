HCL Tech - Strong Growth Outlook Led By Vendor Consolidation Opportunity: Motilal Oswal
Despite the Hyperscalers’ reporting a slowdown in their cloud business, the mgmt is quite positive on long-term cloud opportunity.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
We organised an interactive session with HCL Technologies Ltd.’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. C Vijayakumar, to discuss the operational aspect, the overall demand outlook of IT services and any incremental parameters that are emerging through macros. Here are the key insights from the discussion:
The business outlook remains similar to Q3, with healthy demand across industries. The deal pattern has shifted more toward cost optimisation and efficiency, while vendor consolidation has become a predominant theme among large clients.
The clients are committed to the programs they are pursuing at this moment; however, they have become more cautious and inquisitive in terms of the quantum of investments and return on investment that are expected to be generated through new program initiations.
The overall pipeline remains strong, with the share of large deals increasing. The number of small deals has increased from existing clients on the work application modernization and analytics.
The deal mix has further inched toward vendor consolidation and efficiency-led opportunity over growth transformation. The demand is definitely higher than it was during Q3.
HCL Tech has not witnessed any pause or project holdback, and the clients are even confident to run the core program, irrespective of the macro situation.
There is a common theme across clients 'to do more with less'. They are more comfortable doing offshoring, which is a prominent trend in big tech companies given the structural slowdown in their business operations.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.