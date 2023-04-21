HCL Tech Q4 Review - Inline, Low Exposure To Troubled BFSI Clients Leads To Better Outcome: ICICI Securities
HCL Tech’s lower exposure to discretionary projects over Infosys led to hardly any major project rampdowns or cancellations.
ICICI Securities Report
HCL Technologies Ltd. reported its Q4 FY23 revenues at $3,235 million, down 0.3% QoQ in USD and down 1.2% QoQ in constant currency terms (better than our estimate of -1.9% and consensus at -1.5%).
Revenues in CC terms were up 10.5% YoY in Q4 FY23. IT and business services (74% of revenues) grew 1.6% QoQ CC, engineering research and development (16% of revenues) declined 3.8% QoQ CC, due to delay in decision-making in discretionary spending.
HCL Tech’s software business (~10% of revenues) fell 14.6% QoQ CC due to seasonality. For full year FY23, the company’s services segment grew 15.8% CC, slightly lower than the annual guidance of 16-16.5%.
Q4 FY23 Ebit margin came in at 18.2%, lower than our estimate of 18.9% and consensus at 18.4%, due to which Ebit of Rs 48 billion was 4% below our estimate and 2% below Bloomberg consensus. Profit after tax at Rs 40 billion was 2% below our estimates and 3% above Bloomberg consensus.
