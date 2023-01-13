HCL Tech Q3 Results Review - Revenue, Margin Beat Driven By HCL Software: Centrum Broking
HCL Technologies reported results better than our estimates, both on revenues and margins.
HCL Technologies Ltd. reported results better than our estimates, both on revenues and margins.
Revenue was Rs 267,000 million which was 2.9%/2.6% above our/consensus estimate. U.S. dollar revenue was $3,244 million which was up 5.3% QoQ and above our estimates of $3,161 million.
Growth was driven by the HCL Software business (12.3% of revenues) which increased by 30.5% QoQ in constant currency. Ebit margins improved to 19.6%, up 100/up 80 bps above our/consensus estimates.
We now expect HCL Tech's revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13%/13%/13% between FY22-25E and raise FY23E/24E/25E earnings per share estimates by 3%/3.5%/3.3%.
