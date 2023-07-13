HCL Tech Q1 Review - Tepid Results With Miss On All Fronts; Guidance Retained: Axis Securities

Financial Performance

In Q1 FY24, HCL Technologies Ltd. reported revenue of Rs 26,296 crore, down 1.2% QoQ and below our expectations. The company’s operating profit stood at Rs 4,460 crore, reporting a de-growth of 7.8% on a QoQ basis.

Missing our expectations, HCL Tech’s operating margins, too, declined by 110 basis points to 17%, which was largely led by higher operating expenses and higher onsite expenses during the quarter. Its net profit for Q1 FY24 stood at Rs 3,534 crore, registering a de-growth of 11.3% QoQ.