HCL Tech Q1 Results Review - Much Depends On A H2 Bounce Back: Nirmal Bang
Margin guidance maintained as senior management skips salary increases.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
HCL Technologies Ltd., which has missed guidance a few times in the recent past, is betting on a strong H2 FY24 recovery to deliver on the retained guidance for FY24 after a miss on both revenue and margins in Q1 FY24. Not only is it expecting verticals showing momentum to stay the course but expects laggards like hi-tech and telecom to improve as well.
Post results, HCL Tech announced an auto engineering services related acquisition in Germany, which we believe will add ~$50 million to revenue in Q2 FY24. The low valuation of 1.25 times-1.45 times to 12-month forward sales implies it is perhaps margin dilutive.
We have tweaked our estimates based on Q1 FY24 and the acquisition, leading to minor changes in earnings per share for FY24-FY26. We roll forward our valuation to June 2025 EPS while keeping our target price-to-earning multiple constant at 14.5 times, leading to a target price of Rs 975.
