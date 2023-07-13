HCL Tech Q1 Results Review - Demand Moderation Leads Result Miss; Guidance Retained: Dolat Capital

HCL Technologies Ltd.’s revenues declined by 1.3% QoQ in constant currency terms (our estimate: +1.7%), due to demand moderation in technology and telco media verticals. IT services, engineering research and development, and software declined 0.1%/5.2%/3.1% QoQ respectively. 

Operating profit margin dipped 110 basis points QoQ to 17% (our estimate: 18.3%) due to lower utilisation. Confidence of deal conversion and pick-up in remaining quarters led to management retaining FY24 guidance of 6-8% CC growth with OPM of 18-19%.

Q1 saw miss, but sharp cost containment efforts should help HCL Tech achieve its in-line margin objectives despite revenue pressures.

Dividend: Announced dividend of Rs 10 during the quarter.