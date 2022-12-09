HCL Tech - Near Term Caution; Yet Opportunity Remains Massive: Dolat Capital
Company’s analyst day held in New York, aimed to reiterate its playbook, opportunity across IT services, engineering, P&P business
Dolat Capital Report
We virtually attended HCL Tech Ltd.’s analyst day held in New York, aimed to reiterate the company’s playbook and opportunity across IT services, engineering and products and platform business.
While HCL Tech remains confident on delivering double-digit growth in near future, it cautioned on near term headwinds of higher than estimated:
furloughs,
reduced spends within pockets of telecom, tech and banking, financial services and insurance.
On its earlier guidance of 13.5-14.5% constant currency revenue growth for FY23, HCL Tech now expects to achieve lower end of the guidance, while FY23 operating profit margin band was retained at 18-19%.
HCL Tech also shared aspiration to get back to 19-20% OPM beyond FY23.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
