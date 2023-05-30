HCG Q4 Results Review - Near-Term Prospects Adequately Priced In: ICICI Securities
HCG Q4 Results Review - Near-term Prospects Adequately Priced In : ICICI Securities
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
HealthCare Global Enterprises’ (HCG) Q4FY23 performance was in line with expectations. Traction was driven by mature centres though incremental revenue in new centres is not improving profitability in a meaningful way. Blended occupancy has been at ~65% level for the past couple of quarters and new beds are likely to be added only in FY25; hence, near-term growth in hospital business may hit a hurdle.
Besides, the management continues to work on optimising cost and is also trying to improve revenue mix to boost profitability. Run up in the stock price (~ 11% in 1 month) has limited the upside and hence, we downgrade HCG to ADD (from Buy) with target price unchanged at Rs330/share.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Disclaimer
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.