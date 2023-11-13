HCG Q2 Results Review - Occupancy Plateaus; ARPOB Drives Margins: ICICI Securities

Traction in surgical oncology was a key driver of HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd.'s 5.7% QoQ revenue growth in Q2 FY24. Average occupancy fell to 63.6% in Q2 FY24 mainly due to a dip in emerging centres. However, margins of emerging and existing centres surged 120 basis points/90 bps QoQ to 10%/23.9%, respectively.

Average revenue per occupied beds for oncology centres rose 6% QoQ to Rs 42,054. The management is targeting 20% Ebitda margin by Q4 FY24. HealthCare Global has completed the acquisition of a 50-bed hospital in Indore and over the next two years it will add 100 beds for a capex outlay of Rs 400-500 million.

Expansion projects in Ahmedabad and Bangalore are also on track to be operational in FY25.

We raise our FY24/25E earnings by 3-5% to factor in margin improvement. We maintain our 'Add' rating and raise target price to Rs 410 based on 15 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda.