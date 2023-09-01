HBL Power - Recent Product Approvals, Order Flows, Export Opportunities To Drive Growth: HDFC Securities

Investment thesis

HBL Power Systems Ltd. has an established presence in the batteries segment, which continues to grow moderately every year. Since the batteries are replaced every few years, demand is expected to remain stable.

Electronic signaling and safety is a priority investment for the railways and is a growing segment for the company. Defense indigenisation will also help the company’s products, which have been developed inhouse.

The electronics segment of the company is a high margin business and will scale up rapidly, contributing to ~35% - 40% of revenue by FY25-26.

We expect revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 24%/55%/57% over FY23-FY25E.