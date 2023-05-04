Havells Q4 Results Review - Switchgear Outshined While Electrical Consumer Durables Disappointed: Systematix
While Havells’ long-term prospects seem healthy, at 41 times FY25E price/equity, the stock is fairly valued.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Reserach Report
Havells India Ltd.’s ~5% profit after tax beat in Q4 FY23 was driven by superior Ebitda margin (led by switchgear), while the company reported in line revenue (up 10% YoY).
Healthy traction in business-to-business channels (switchgears, cables, professional lighting, etc.) continued, while high inflation continued to hurt retail demand. Electrical consumer durable revenue (down 14% YoY) disappointed on high channel stocking of fans (60-65% segment mix) in Q3.
Lloyd focused on market share (up 32% YoY at Rs 12.7 billion) over margins (Rs 229 million Ebit loss in Q4; Rs 2.2 billion loss in FY23) and maintained its top three status as an air conditioner player. We expect margins to expand gradually in Lloyd, given its upfront investments in brand building, distribution set up and new launches.
We have maintained our estimates post Q4, and estimate 13%/30%/33% compound annual growth rate in revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax over FY23-25E (16%/9%/10% over FY18-23), respectively, likely to be driven by growth and margin expansion in all segments.
Robust operating cash flow will be utilised for capex in future, which will aid in generating strong 22% return on equity and 37% return on invested capital in FY25E.
While Havells’ long-term prospects seem healthy, at 41 times FY25E price/equity, the stock is fairly valued.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.