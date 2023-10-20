Havells Q2 Review - B2B Segment Driving Strong Growth; Losses Of Lloyd Remain A Concern: ICICI Securities

We note three trends from Havells India's Q2 FY24:

Business-to-business demand has remained strong and is likely to drive revenue growth of cables and wires and switchgear in H2 FY24; while there are green shoots in revival in offtake of white goods and durables, the recovery will be seen only in H2 FY24; and Lloyd continues to report losses.

In case of commodity inflation in FY25-26, we believe profitability may remain under stress in foreseeable future.

We remain structurally positive on Havells due to its sub-segmentation of product portfolio and premiumisation strategy.

We model it to report revenue and profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 13.6% and 27%, respectively, over FY23-FY25E.

We marginally cut FY24E earnings to factor in delayed recovery in business-to-consumer business.

Maintain 'Buy' with a discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 1,600 (implied 58 times FY25E).