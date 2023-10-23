Havells Q2 Results Review - Consumer Demand Weak; While B2B Demand Remained Strong: Motilal Oswal

Havells India Ltd.'s reported a miss of 4-6% on Revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax versus. our estimates in Q2 FY24 primarily driven by lower-than-estimated profits in the cables and wires segment. Soft consumer demand and capacity constraints in underground cables adversely impacted the company’s performance.

Management remains optimistic for the upcoming festive season and believes that festive demand shifted from Q2 to Q3. Commodity price normalisation and product cost-led initiatives will help to improve margins. Havells continues to invest in product portfolio and talent pool for sustainable growth. 

We cut our earning per share estimates by 4%/8% for FY24/FY25 as we factor in lower margins in the electrical consumer durable/lighting segments.

We remain structurally positive on Havells, given its diversified product portfolio, premiumisation strategy, and continued focus on brand building. We value Havells at 53 times September-25E earnings per share to arrive at our target price of Rs 1,580.