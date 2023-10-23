Havells Q2 Results Review - Consumer Demand Weak; While B2B Demand Remained Strong: Motilal Oswal
Capacity constraints limit growth in cables business.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Havells India Ltd.'s reported a miss of 4-6% on Revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax versus. our estimates in Q2 FY24 primarily driven by lower-than-estimated profits in the cables and wires segment. Soft consumer demand and capacity constraints in underground cables adversely impacted the company’s performance.
Management remains optimistic for the upcoming festive season and believes that festive demand shifted from Q2 to Q3. Commodity price normalisation and product cost-led initiatives will help to improve margins. Havells continues to invest in product portfolio and talent pool for sustainable growth.
We cut our earning per share estimates by 4%/8% for FY24/FY25 as we factor in lower margins in the electrical consumer durable/lighting segments.
We remain structurally positive on Havells, given its diversified product portfolio, premiumisation strategy, and continued focus on brand building. We value Havells at 53 times September-25E earnings per share to arrive at our target price of Rs 1,580.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
United Breweries Q2 Results Review - Outlook Improves; Earnings Prospect Bright: Nirmal bang
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.