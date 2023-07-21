Havells Q1 Result Review - ECD, Lighting A Drag; Cables Segment Continues To Perform Better: Motilal Oswal
Better infrastructure and construction activities support cables and wires.
Motilal Oswal Report
Havells India Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 revenue grew 14% YoY, with a strong traction seen in the cables and wires segment, though consumer demand remained muted.
Ebitda was up 11% YoY to Rs 4 billion; but was 8% below estimates as the electrical consumer durable and lighting segments reported lower margins.
Cables and wires surprised as revenue/Ebit was 11%/10% above estimates during the quarter.
Management indicated muted consumer demand in April-May 2023; though some recovery was visible in June 2023. Urban demand was better than rural due to an uptick in construction cycle. Consumer demand as well as rural demand is expected to improve in H2 FY24.
We recently reinitiated coverage on Havells with a 'Buy' rating. We estimate an Ebitda/earnings per share compound annual growth of 27%/29% over FY23-25 supported by margin recovery in the core business. We have a target price of Rs 1,580 on the stock.
