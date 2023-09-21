Havells India - To Benefit From Its Diversified Product Portfolio, Extensive Distribution Reach: Dolat Capital

Inventory situation is normal in most categories. Inventory for small kitchen appliances (25% of electrical consumer durable portfolio) has been built up to cater to the festive demand. Major inventory buildup for summer products takes place in Q3 and Q4. Consumer demand for room AC is lower in Q2, being the offseason. Although most part of the monsoon season has been dry, RAC inventory in channels is at normal levels. The company is not gung-ho about demand pick up in RAC during festive season.