Havells India - To Benefit From Its Diversified Product Portfolio, Extensive Distribution Reach: Dolat Capital

We expect ~14-15% revenue growth in Q2 FY24, with improvement in Ebitda margins (+100 bps YoY).
We interacted with the management of Havells India Ltd. to comprehend the current consumer demand, inventory and festive demand in its categories. Key highlights from our interaction are as follows
Overall Demand - During Q2 FY24, overall discretionary demand was low in business-to-consumer (70%) due to lower consumer spending because of inflation. B2B demand continues to remain strong.
Rural demand - Havells India is not witnessing recovery in rural due to inflationary pressures and irregular rainfall. However, for Havells rural (5-6% revenue) is expected to grow on a low base. The company is increasing presence in rural through its Reo Range of switches and fans. Havells is following superstockist model for Reo for regions with 10,000-50,000 population. For less than 10,000 population areas, the company is expanding its Havells Utsav franchise stores (200-220 square feet) catered through a superstockist, to create brand awareness.
Inventory situation is normal in most categories. Inventory for small kitchen appliances (25% of electrical consumer durable portfolio) has been built up to cater to the festive demand. Major inventory buildup for summer products takes place in Q3 and Q4. Consumer demand for room AC is lower in Q2, being the offseason. Although most part of the monsoon season has been dry, RAC inventory in channels is at normal levels. The company is not gung-ho about demand pick up in RAC during festive season.
Switchgear and cable continue to gain traction in Q2 as they are linked to real estate demand, which is witnessing a positive cycle. No destocking situation in cable and wire as raw material prices are stable.
Export sales are Rs 5 billion which is ~3% contribution (lower versus peers). The company will enhance focus on exports going ahead, as SriCity plant has commenced operations. Export includes AC, switchgears and C&W to 70 plus countries.
Price revisions - No major price revisions were taken in July-September. Some price increases (~3%) were taken in the fans portfolio. The company is reluctant to take price increase in AC due to competitive intensity.
Margins - The company has witnessed margin compression in recent quarters. As per the management, margins have largely bottomed out and maintained 13-15% Ebitda margin guidance in core categories. Cooling off of raw material prices, rise in premium product mix and better operating leverage will aid margin profile going ahead.
