Havells India - Switchgear, Lloyd Segments Drive Q4 Revenue: ICICI Direct
Revival in the Lloyd business through new launches and improvement in segment margin.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Strong demand for room AC and switchgear drives Havells India Ltd.'s revenue in Q4.
Revenue up ~10% YoY to ~Rs 4850 crore led by ~32% and ~27% revenue growth in Lloyd and switchgear segment, respectively.
Havells Indiaá gross margin increased 115 basis points YoY to ~31% supported by lower raw material cost and change in product mix. However, higher advertising and promotion spends (up by 59% YoY) dragged Ebitda margin down by 85 bps YoY to ~11%.
Profit after tax marginally up by ~3% YoY to ~Rs 362 crore tracking revenue growth.
Key triggers for future price performance:
Total ~1 crore new houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, urbanisation and rising aspiration level will give a significant boost to demand for home appliances.
Revival in the Lloyd business through new launches and improvement in segment margin.
It aims to increase its town penetration from current 1150 to 2000 and retail touch points from 1.6 lakh to 2.5 lakh over the next five years.
Model revenue, earnings compound annual growth rate of ~13% and 31%, respectively, in FY23-25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Havells Q4 Results Review - Switchgear Outshined While Electrical Consumer Durables Disappointed: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.