Havells India - Switchgear, Lloyd Segments Drive Q4 Revenue: ICICI Direct

Strong demand for room AC and switchgear drives Havells India Ltd.'s revenue in Q4.

Revenue up ~10% YoY to ~Rs 4850 crore led by ~32% and ~27% revenue growth in Lloyd and switchgear segment, respectively.

Havells Indiaá gross margin increased 115 basis points YoY to ~31% supported by lower raw material cost and change in product mix. However, higher advertising and promotion spends (up by 59% YoY) dragged Ebitda margin down by 85 bps YoY to ~11%.

Profit after tax marginally up by ~3% YoY to ~Rs 362 crore tracking revenue growth.

