Havells India - Powering Growth With A Diversified Product Portfolio: Motilal Oswal Reinitiates Coverage

Havells India Ltd. has been generating positive free cash flows in most of the years despite higher capex (due to focus on in-house manufacturing). We expect cumulative operating cash flow to be at Rs 33 billion over FY24-25 and cumulative capex at Rs 11 billion over this period.

Return on equity and return on capital employed are likely to be at 21% and 20% in FY25 verssus an average level of 18% and 17% over FY15-23, respectively.

We reinitiate coverage on Havells India with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,580 based on 55 times FY25E earnings per share. This valuation is in line with the average one-year forward price/earning ratio observed over the past five years.

We believe that Havells India has the potential to maintain premium valuations given: