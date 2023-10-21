Havells India, Mphasis, Voltas Q2 Results Review: HDFC Securities
Havells India's Q2 FY24 print was below expectation as revenue grew by 6% versus an expectation of 11%.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Havells India - Under-delivered; trusting on better execution in H2
Havells India Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 print was below expectation as revenue grew by 6% versus an expectation of 11%. Sluggish consumer demand and the shifting of the festive season offset the business-to-business performance. Lloyd sustained its inspiring growth runway but failed in profitability. Business-to-consumer recovery was slow, further impacted by the delay in festive demand. Electrical consumer durable at -5% was weak but does not see a structural challenge, building strong recovery in H2 FY24.
Cables and wires at 8% growth was weaker than expected; peers and capacity constraints in power cables impacted growth (25-30% expansion undergoing).
Lighting volumes remained strong (double digit), and value growth was impacted due to tech-led price erosion. Gross margin expanded by 240 basis pointss YoY to 33%, and unabsorbed cost limited Ebitdam expansion to 180 bps at 9.6% (our estimage: 10.7%). Despite weak H1 FY24, we trust Havells’ superior execution once the industry tailwinds kick in during H2 FY24.
Given the miss in Q2 with higher losses in Lloyd, we cut our FY24/FY25 earnings by 6/3%. We value the stock on 48 times price/earning on September-25 earnings per share to derive a target price of Rs 1,450. We maintain an 'Add' rating.
Mphasis - Bottoming out
Mphasis Ltd. posted lower-than-estimated growth in Q2 FY24, impacted by weakness in the banking, financial services vertical, partially offset by non-BFS performance.
Decline in T1 account (-1% revenue impact),
weakness in BFS vertical (down 4% QoQ with half its impact from T1 client), and
slower pace of conversion led to flat QoQ in revenue.
The digital risk segment contributed to 6% of revenue and management cited some deal momentum in the segment. Mphasis’ growth trajectory is expected to bottom out as-
large deal signings ramp up (10 large deal wins in H1 FY24),
there is an increase in the deal pipeline (up 33% YoY including a 42% increase in non-BFS pipeline and 21% increase in BFS pipeline),
decline in the mortgage business is stemmed, and
the company consolidates Silverline (including synergies) supporting recovery in H2 FY24.
The key risk of weakness in renewals and discretionary spending in large banking accounts persists.
We reckon that regulatory proposals, company-specific org restructuring, and tech applications that have been retired in U.S. banks pose a near-term risk to Mphasis’ BFS revenue and can have a disproportionate impact due to its higher exposure.
We cut earnings estimates to factor in this uncertainty, but the new bookings/large deal ramp is expected to aid the recovery glide path. Maintain 'Add' with a target price of Rs 2,445, based on 22 times September-25E EPS.
Voltas - A mixed bag; status quo for concerning areas
Voltas Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 print was a mixed bag as revenue growth of 30% was ahead of our expectation of 19%, led by a beat in electro-mechanical projects. However, continued slippages in collections (leading to provisions of Rs 860 million) for its EMPS business led to a miss in overall earnings.
Unitary cooling products revenue grew in line at 15%, led by 20% volume growth (air cooler +50%; room AC +15%). With strong Onam sales, the room AC industry remains optimistic about upcoming festive season sales. Room AC market is consolidating with the top seven-eight brands eyeing market share gain.
Voltas' market share in room AC remains a concern, June 2023 exit market share at 19.5% versus 22.8% YoY, 20.6% QoQ. Voltas is trying to address room AC share by investing in the backend (capex of Rs 5 billion is undergoing) as well as on the marketing front.
UCP market share and Ebit margin have contracted (both down plus 500 bps) over the last two years, still, there is no clarity of bottoming out.
We are positive for the room AC category but we would wait for more clarity to see if Voltas is regaining lost ground.
We maintain our UCP estimates while cutting EPS by 20% for FY24 and flat for FY25/26 to reflect provisions for EMPS business.
Our SoTP (UCP/EMPS/EPS price/earing at 32/15/15 times and Volt-Beko price/sales of four times) on Sep-25 derives a target price of Rs 800. Maintain 'Reduce'.
