Havells India, Mphasis, Voltas Q2 Results Review: HDFC Securities

Havells India - Under-delivered; trusting on better execution in H2

Havells India Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 print was below expectation as revenue grew by 6% versus an expectation of 11%. Sluggish consumer demand and the shifting of the festive season offset the business-to-business performance. Lloyd sustained its inspiring growth runway but failed in profitability. Business-to-consumer recovery was slow, further impacted by the delay in festive demand. Electrical consumer durable at -5% was weak but does not see a structural challenge, building strong recovery in H2 FY24.

Cables and wires at 8% growth was weaker than expected; peers and capacity constraints in power cables impacted growth (25-30% expansion undergoing).

Lighting volumes remained strong (double digit), and value growth was impacted due to tech-led price erosion. Gross margin expanded by 240 basis pointss YoY to 33%, and unabsorbed cost limited Ebitdam expansion to 180 bps at 9.6% (our estimage: 10.7%). Despite weak H1 FY24, we trust Havells’ superior execution once the industry tailwinds kick in during H2 FY24.

Given the miss in Q2 with higher losses in Lloyd, we cut our FY24/FY25 earnings by 6/3%. We value the stock on 48 times price/earning on September-25 earnings per share to derive a target price of Rs 1,450. We maintain an 'Add' rating.