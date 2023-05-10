Hatsun Agro Products Q4 Review - Margins Have Likely Bottomed Out; Model Recovery In H2 FY24: ICICI Securities
Higher milk procurement prices and muted flush season.
ICICI Securities Report
Hatsun Agro Products Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 gross margin of 26.8% was lowest in past 24 quarters. Higher milk procurement led by lumpy skin disease, muted flush season and intense summer have impacted the margins.
However, we model the inflation in milk procurement prices to moderate by H2 FY24 with ~30% correction in global skimmed milk powder prices and flat cattle feed prices. The margins have likely bottomed out in our view and we model recovery in H2 FY24.
Strong recovery in ice cream sales is also expected to be margin accretive. We cut FY24-25 earnings estimates to factor in higher milk procurement prices.
We model strong earnings recovery over FY24-25 post cyclically weak FY23. We model Ebitda compound annual growth rate of 25.5% over FY23-25 with:
high single-digit growth in milk procurement,
better utilisation of three new plants,
higher share of value-added products especially single-serve ice creams and
correction in milk procurement prices.
We remain structurally positive on Hatsun Agro due to its competitive advantages and growth opportunity in South India.
