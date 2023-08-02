Harsha Engineers Q1 Results Review - Subdued Performance: IDBI Capital
Domestic outlook healthy, subdued overseas performance.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Harsha Engineers International Ltd. delivered results below our expectations. Although revenue came in line with estimates, profitability metrics were below expectations.
Revenue declined by 13% YoY albeit from a strong base. Ebitda margins also came in lower than estimates owing to lower gross margin of 44.8% as against usual run-rate of 47-48%.
Gross margin drop was on account of higher sales of semi-finished castings and inventory led currency conversion loss of Rs 24.2 million on consolidation.
Although Harsha Engineers is seeing good demand traction domestically, headwinds persist in the subsidiaries performance with difficult market conditions in Europe and China.
Performance of Romanian and Chinese subsidiaries is expected to pick up in H2 FY24. We maintain our 'Hold' rating with target price of Rs 469 at 22 times FY25E expected earnings.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
IRB Infra Q1 Results Review - Inline; Execution Set To Pick Up With Robust Order Book: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.