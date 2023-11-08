Harsha Engineering Q2 Results Review - Subdued Performance: IDBI Capital
Domestic outlook soft in Q2, subdued overseas performance
IDBI Capital Report
Harsha Engineering Ltd. delivered results below expectations. Profitability metrics came in much below expectations. Revenue grew by 5% YoY owing to better performance from the solar segment. Ebitda margins came in lower than estimates at 10.4% primarily owing to lower gross margin of 42% as against usual run-rate of 46-48%.
The overall demand outlook for Harsha has weakened in the last six months owing to sluggish overseas conditions which is a critical point considering Harsha Engineering derives 64-65% of revenues from outside India.
Geo political crisis, high energy prices and sharp rise in interest rates are impacting demand globally.
In light of the same, we lower our earnings per share estimates and maintain our 'Hold' rating with downward revised target price of Rs 430 (previous target price Rs 469) at 22 times FY26E expected earnings.
