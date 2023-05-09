Happiest Minds Q4 Results Review - Inline; Guided For 25% Revenue Growth For FY24: Yes Securities

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. reported broadly inline financial performance for the quarter. Both, the sequential revenue growth and Ebit margin were inline with expectation.

It reported constant currency growth of 1.3% QoQ (up 1.4% QoQ in USD terms, up 3.0% QoQ in Indian rupee terms), led by hitech vertical( up 28.0% QoQ) and manufacturing(up 10.2% QoQ). There was sequential decline in Ebit margin (down 72 basis points QoQ) led by higher cost of revenue.

Employee attrition continues to decline as last twelve months attrition decreased by 110 bps QoQ to 19.8%. Digital accounts for 96.3% of revenue as of Q4 FY23 versus 96.5% as of Q3 FY23.

The long term demand environment remains robust led by strong deal wins and robust deal pipeline. However, the clients especially in select sectors have become cautious regarding the evolving macroeconomic situation.

The deal pipeline remains strong and it supports near term growth visibility. Happiest Minds' management guidance of revenue growth of 25% in constant currency terms for FY24 with EBITDA margin band of 22-24% remains strong.

Falling employee attrition is expected to support operating margin going ahead. We estimate revenue compound annual growth rate of 24.1% over FY23‐25E with average Ebit margin of 21.3%.