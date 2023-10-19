Happiest Minds Q2 Results Review - Guided For 12% Organic Revenue Growth For FY24: Yes Securities

Happiest Minds Ltd.'s reported slight miss on financial performance for the quarter. Both, the sequential revenue growth and Ebit margin were below estimates.

It reported constant currency growth of 3.6% QoQ (up 3.4% QoQ in U.S. dollar terms, up 4.0% QoQ in rupee terms), led by Edutech vertical (up 7.9% QoQ). There was sequential decline in Ebit margin(down 247 basis points QoQ) led by impact of wage hike in the quarter.

Employee attrition continues to decline as last twelve months attrition decreased by 220 bps QoQ to 14.4%. Digital accounts for 95.3% of revenue as of Q2 FY2024 versus 95.1% as of Q1 FY24.