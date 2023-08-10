Happiest Minds Q1 Results Review - Near-Term Challenges Impacted Performance: Yes Securities

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. reported slight miss on financial performance for the quarter.

Both, the sequential revenue growth and Ebit margin were below estimates. It reported constant currency growth of 3.5% QoQ (up 3.6% QoQ in USD terms, up 3.4% QoQ in INR terms), led by Edutech vertical (up 12.3% QoQ).

There was sequential decline in Ebit margin (down 175 basis points QoQ) led by higher cost of revenue. Employee attrition continues to decline as last twelve months attrition decreased by 320 bps QoQ to 16.6%.

Digital accounts for 95.1% of revenue as of Q1 FY24 versus 96.3% as of Q4 FY23. The long term demand environment remains robust led by rapid adoption of cloud and data analytics.

However, the clients especially in select sectors remain cautious regarding the evolving macroeconomic situation and it has led to near term moderation in revenue growth.

Happiest Minds' deal pipeline remains strong and it supports revenue growth visibility. Management guidance of revenue growth of 25% in constant currency terms for FY24 with Ebitda margin band of 22-24% remains strong.

Falling employee attrition is expected to support operating margin going ahead. We estimate revenue compound annual growth rate of 23.2% over FY23‐25E with average Ebit margin of 21.0%.

We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 1,125/share based on discounted cash flow methodology. The stock trades at price-to-earning ratio of 48.7 times/37.5 times on FY24E/FY25E EPS.