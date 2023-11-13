HAL Q2 Results Review - Reasonable Quarter; Long-Term Story Intact: Prabhudas Lilladher
Gross margin contraction drove decline in Ebitda margin by 441 bps.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. reported revenue growth of 9.5% YoY in Q2 FY24. Ebitda margin contracted by 441 basis points YoY to 27.1%, led by a sharp decline in gross margin. Fall in direct input to work in progress/expenses capitalised largely offset the gross margin contraction, but Ebitda was still impacted by decrease in expenses relating to capital and other accounts, which is subtracted from operating expenses.
HAL’s joint venture with Safran (‘SAFHAL Helicopter Engines’) to design, develop and produce helicopter engines for Indian Multi-Role Helicopter and Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter projects has been formally incorporated.
HAL also signed a contract with Airbus to establish a Civil MRO Facility for A-320 aircrafts at Nashik.
We believe HAL is a long-term play on the growing strength and modernisation of India’s air defence given-
its position as the primary supplier of India’s military aircraft,
long-term sustainable demand opportunity, owing to the government’s push on procurement of indigenous defence aircraft,
leap in HAL’s technological capabilities due to development of more advanced platforms (Tejas, AMCA, etc.),
robust order book of Rs 818 billion with further five- year pipeline of ~Rs 2 trillion, and
improvement in profitability through scale and operating leverage.
The stock is currently trading at a price/earning of 26.0 times/22.7 times/20.0 times on FY24/25/26E earnings.
We maintain a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 2,266 (same as earlier), using an equal-weighted averaged of a discounted cash flow-derived price and a PE-derived price based on 23 times Sep-25E (same as earlier).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.