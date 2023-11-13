HAL Q2 Results Review - Reasonable Quarter; Long-Term Story Intact: Prabhudas Lilladher

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. reported revenue growth of 9.5% YoY in Q2 FY24. Ebitda margin contracted by 441 basis points YoY to 27.1%, led by a sharp decline in gross margin. Fall in direct input to work in progress/expenses capitalised largely offset the gross margin contraction, but Ebitda was still impacted by decrease in expenses relating to capital and other accounts, which is subtracted from operating expenses.

HAL’s joint venture with Safran (‘SAFHAL Helicopter Engines’) to design, develop and produce helicopter engines for Indian Multi-Role Helicopter and Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter projects has been formally incorporated.

HAL also signed a contract with Airbus to establish a Civil MRO Facility for A-320 aircrafts at Nashik.