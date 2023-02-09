Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q3 Results Review - CV Segment, Ad Blue Drive Volume Growth: Yes Securities

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd.'s Q3 FY23 reported Ebitda at Rs 900 million (up 17% YoY; 12% QoQ) stood higher than our estimates, primarily on higher than estimated sales volume, which in-turn was driven by higher sales of AD Blue.

The gross margins stabilized at 37%, as the raw material (base oil) prices stabilized and the price increase undertaken over previous quarters, to offset increase in raw-material price, also aided margins.

The core lubricant sales during the quarter stood 8% YoY and 6% QoQ higher at 34 million liters, whereas sales including Ad Blu stood at 55 million liters (up 53% YoY; up 20% QoQ).

Weaker rural demand sentiment impacted sales for agri and two-wheeler oils, the CVO segment nevertheless witnessed a strong growth.

Going ahead, Gulf Oil Lubricants India intends to continue to grow at three-four times industry growth along with plausible Ebitda margin expansion.

In our opinion, markets have heavily discounted Gulf Oil Lubricants India’s growth potential and ability for cashflow generation in light of the electric vehicle narrative, and a disconnect exists to that extent, between perceived and intrinsic valuations.