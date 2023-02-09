Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q3 Results Review - CV Segment, Ad Blue Drive Volume Growth: Yes Securities
As per our estimates, market is not ascribing any value to Gulf Oil Lubricants India’s continued operation beyond FY35e.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd.'s Q3 FY23 reported Ebitda at Rs 900 million (up 17% YoY; 12% QoQ) stood higher than our estimates, primarily on higher than estimated sales volume, which in-turn was driven by higher sales of AD Blue.
The gross margins stabilized at 37%, as the raw material (base oil) prices stabilized and the price increase undertaken over previous quarters, to offset increase in raw-material price, also aided margins.
The core lubricant sales during the quarter stood 8% YoY and 6% QoQ higher at 34 million liters, whereas sales including Ad Blu stood at 55 million liters (up 53% YoY; up 20% QoQ).
Weaker rural demand sentiment impacted sales for agri and two-wheeler oils, the CVO segment nevertheless witnessed a strong growth.
Going ahead, Gulf Oil Lubricants India intends to continue to grow at three-four times industry growth along with plausible Ebitda margin expansion.
In our opinion, markets have heavily discounted Gulf Oil Lubricants India’s growth potential and ability for cashflow generation in light of the electric vehicle narrative, and a disconnect exists to that extent, between perceived and intrinsic valuations.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.