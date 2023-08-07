Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q1 Results Review - Core Lubricants Volume Register Healthy Growth: Yes Securities
Revenue for Q1 at Rs 81.1 billion higher by 15% YoY; 2% QoQ.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 reported Ebitda at Rs 928 million (+9% YoY; +6% QoQ) improved on higher volumes offtake and price hike taken over last two years. The gross margins at 39.4%, stood sequentially better as base oil price stabilised during the quarter.
The core lubricant sales during the quarter stood 4% YoY higher at 35 million liters, whereas sales including ad blue stood at 65 million liters (+35% YoY; +2% QoQ).
Stronger sales growth for ad blue which is lower realisation and lower margins product led to overall reduction in weighted average per unit realization to Rs 125/litre (Q1 FY23: Rs 148/litre; Q4: Rs 124/liter) and Ebitda to Rs 14.3/litre (Q1: Rs 17.7/liter; Q4: Rs 13.7/liter).
Going ahead, Gulf Oil Lubricants intends to continue to grow at 3-4 times industry growth along with Ebitda margin expansion to 12-14% over period.
Annual capex of Rs 200 million to be incurred towards brand building and increasing market share from current level of 6%. We maintain our 'Buy' rating.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Mahanagar Gas Q1 Results Review - Superior Margin Performance Lifted Result; Upgrading To 'Buy': Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.