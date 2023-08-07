Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q1 Results Review - Core Lubricants Volume Register Healthy Growth: Yes Securities

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 reported Ebitda at Rs 928 million (+9% YoY; +6% QoQ) improved on higher volumes offtake and price hike taken over last two years. The gross margins at 39.4%, stood sequentially better as base oil price stabilised during the quarter.

The core lubricant sales during the quarter stood 4% YoY higher at 35 million liters, whereas sales including ad blue stood at 65 million liters (+35% YoY; +2% QoQ).

Stronger sales growth for ad blue which is lower realisation and lower margins product led to overall reduction in weighted average per unit realization to Rs 125/litre (Q1 FY23: Rs 148/litre; Q4: Rs 124/liter) and Ebitda to Rs 14.3/litre (Q1: Rs 17.7/liter; Q4: Rs 13.7/liter).

Going ahead, Gulf Oil Lubricants intends to continue to grow at 3-4 times industry growth along with Ebitda margin expansion to 12-14% over period.

Annual capex of Rs 200 million to be incurred towards brand building and increasing market share from current level of 6%. We maintain our 'Buy' rating.