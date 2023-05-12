Gujarat State Petronet Q4 Results Review - Volumes Improve Amid Declining Gas Cost: Motilal Oswal

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 Ebitda missed our estimate due to higher-than-estimated other operating expenses. However, profit after tax was higher than-estimated led by higher other income of Rs 476 million (versus Rs 130 million in Q3 FY23).

Volumes were 6% above estimate at 25.1 metric million standard cubic metre per day, while implied tariff was 6% below estimate at Rs 1,562/standard cubic metre during the quarter.

City gas distribution demand has grown with falling LNG prices. Spot LNG price continues to dip to ~$11/metric million British thermal unit for May 2023 delivery from $15.6/mmBtu in Q4 FY23 that can result in further volume recovery.

Gujarat State Petronet’s high pressure gas grid is up for tariff revision and might benefit from the tariff reforms announced last year. The proposed capex for HP gas grid stands at Rs 45.4 billion up to FY32E, which would facilitate gas transportation from newer LNG terminals and obviate the need for a tariff cut.

The stock is trading at a price/earning of 16.1 times FY24E earnings per share of Rs 17.9 and enterprise value/Ebitda of 10.7 times. Return ratios are expected to be at 10-11% during FY24-25.