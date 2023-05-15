Gujarat State Petronet Q4 Results Review - Higher Other Income Offsets Miss On Ebitda: Nirmal Bang
This offset the 5.2% miss on Ebitda due to the 5.9% miss on volume, although unit Ebitda/standard cubic metre gave a tiny beat.
Nirmal Bang Report
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 standalone reported revenue at Rs 4.43 billion, was a beat of 2.6% due to the impact of higher gas transmission charges (collected and transferred to interconnecting pipelines) and a new item under gas sales income of Rs 160 million.
The adjusted transmission revenue of Rs 3.52 billion (net of transmission charges, electricity and gas sales) was a miss of 4.2%. The profit after tax showed a beat of 12% /19%. versus our /street estimate.
The beat versus our estimate was due to higher other income of Rs 476 million versus estimate of Rs 64 million~ we are awaiting details on this. This offset the 5.2% miss on Ebitda due to the 5.9% miss on volume, although unit Ebitda/standard cubic metre gave a tiny beat.
