Gujarat State Petronet Q2 Results Review - Better Volume Mix Leads To Higher Realisation: Motilal Oswal

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 Ebitda, at Rs 4.1 billion, beat our estimate led by lower-than-expected other expenses. Ebitdam, at 90.5%, was 500 basis points higher than our estimate. Volumes, at 30.2 million metric standard cubic meters per day, were lower than estimated. 

Management highlighted that there has been an increase in high pressure volumes that led to better realisation with low pressure volumes declining during the quarter. The implied tariff during the quarter was Rs 1,587/ mmscm. We estimate a tariff of Rs 1,511/ mmscm for FY24 and Rs 1,374/ mmscm for FY25.