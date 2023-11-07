Gujarat State Petronet Q2 Results Review - Better Volume Mix Leads To Higher Realisation: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Report
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 Ebitda, at Rs 4.1 billion, beat our estimate led by lower-than-expected other expenses. Ebitdam, at 90.5%, was 500 basis points higher than our estimate. Volumes, at 30.2 million metric standard cubic meters per day, were lower than estimated.
Management highlighted that there has been an increase in high pressure volumes that led to better realisation with low pressure volumes declining during the quarter. The implied tariff during the quarter was Rs 1,587/ mmscm. We estimate a tariff of Rs 1,511/ mmscm for FY24 and Rs 1,374/ mmscm for FY25.
Lower spot liquefied natural gas prices would benefit Gujarat State Petronet’s volumes. Currently, the price is at ~$ 18/ metric million British thermal unit, up from ~$ 13/mmBtu (in Q2 FY24), which could hurt Gujarat State Petronet’s volumes. That being said, the management guided that volumes could remain tepid in the near term for the company.
The proposed capex for the HP gas grid stands at Rs 45.4 billion up to FY32E, which would facilitate gas transportation from newer LNG terminals. Although the company’s HP gas grid is also up for tariff revision, there was no specific timeline provided for the same.
Owing to the outperformance in Q2, we raise our Ebitda/ profit after tax estimates (mainly because of higher other income in Q2) by 6%/29% for FY24 while keeping our FY25 estimates unchanged as of now.
The stock is trading at a - price/earning of ~14 times FY25E earning per share of Rs 19 and enterprise value/Ebitda of ~nine times. We maintain our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 325
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
