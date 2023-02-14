Gujarat Pipavav Port Q3 Results Review - Strong Performance: Centrum Broking
Gujarat Pipavav’s revenue/Ebitda grew sharply by 49%/63% YoY on low base to Rs 2.5 billion/Rs 1.4 billion in Q3 FY23.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Centrum Broking Report
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.'s Q3 FY23 recurring profit after tax was sharply ahead of estimates led by improved cargo mix (EXIM container volumes up 9% YoY) and rebate reversals of Rs 42 million.
Recurring profit after tax grew sharply by 141% YoY on adjusted base to Rs 901 million (estimate: Rs 715 million; consensus: Rs 723 million).
Reported profit after tax was lower at Rs 793 million (up 81% YoY) as it includes exceptional expense of Rs 144 million pertaining to repair works for cyclone damages (previous year profit after tax included repair works of Rs 102 million).
Container cargo grew by 22% YoY to 191 thousand twenty-foot equivalent units (up 2.7% QoQ).
Average realisations grew sharply by 16% YoY to Rs 644/million tonne while Ebitda growth was higher at 27.5% YoY to Rs 364/million tonne.
Gujarat Pipavav Port’s strong balance sheet and dividend yield of 7.1% on FY24E basis restricts downside but a sustained recovery in EXIM container cargo is still awaited.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Adani Ports Q3 Results Review - Ebitda Guidance Maintained For FY23, ~18% Growth In FY24: ICICI Direct
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.