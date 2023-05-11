Gujarat Gas Q4 Results Review - Volume Growth Offset Margin Weakness: HDFC Securities
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Our optimism on Gujarat Gas Ltd. is premised on-
volume growth of only ~8% compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E compared to ~18% volume growth seen over FY19-22;
increased pricing competition from alternate fuel in the industrial/commercial segment; and
low visibility on spot liquified natural gas prices in the medium term.
Gujarat Gas' Q4 FY23 Ebitda/profit after tax at Rs 5.6/3.7 billion came in below our estimates, owing to lower-than-expected per unit Ebitda margins.
Volumes rose sharply QoQ by 22% on account of higher offtake by domestic household and industrial segments. Compressed natural gas volume also saw modest growth.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
