Gujarat Gas Q4 Results Review - Price Cuts Drive Volume Recovery: Motilal Oswal

Gujarat Gas Ltd.’s total volumes at 8.9 million metric standard cubic metre per day were broadly in line with our estimate. Ebitda margin at Rs 7/standard cubic metre beat our estimate of Rs 6/scm.

Morbi volumes improved substantially to 3.6 mmscmd in Q4 FY23 (versus 2 mmscmd in Q3 FY23) due to the narrowing price gap between natural gas and alternate fuels as a result of price cuts taken by Gujarat Gas in Q4 FY23.

Currently propane prices are at par with natural gas, while LPG is trading at a discount of Rs 1.5-2/scm.

The company’s long-term gas contract of ~1 mmscmd with Vedanta expired during the quarter, which aided margins with increased share of cheap spot LNG in the volume mix.

The spot LNG price continues to fall to $11/metric million British Thermal unit for May 2023 delivery from $15.6/mmBtu in Q4 FY23, which can result in further recovery in volumes.

Gujarat Gas’ long-term volume growth prospects remain robust, with the addition of new industrial units, and expansion of existing units.