Gujarat Gas Q4 Results Review - Price Cuts Drive Volume Recovery: Motilal Oswal
Volumes broadly in line; margins better than expected.
Motilal Oswal Report
Gujarat Gas Ltd.’s total volumes at 8.9 million metric standard cubic metre per day were broadly in line with our estimate. Ebitda margin at Rs 7/standard cubic metre beat our estimate of Rs 6/scm.
Morbi volumes improved substantially to 3.6 mmscmd in Q4 FY23 (versus 2 mmscmd in Q3 FY23) due to the narrowing price gap between natural gas and alternate fuels as a result of price cuts taken by Gujarat Gas in Q4 FY23.
Currently propane prices are at par with natural gas, while LPG is trading at a discount of Rs 1.5-2/scm.
The company’s long-term gas contract of ~1 mmscmd with Vedanta expired during the quarter, which aided margins with increased share of cheap spot LNG in the volume mix.
The spot LNG price continues to fall to $11/metric million British Thermal unit for May 2023 delivery from $15.6/mmBtu in Q4 FY23, which can result in further recovery in volumes.
Gujarat Gas’ long-term volume growth prospects remain robust, with the addition of new industrial units, and expansion of existing units.
