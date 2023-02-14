Gujarat Gas Q3 Results Review - Volume Outlook Improves With Lower LNG Price: Systematix

Gujarat Gas Ltd.'s Q3 FY23 Ebitda/profit after tax was marginally ahead of our expectations due to better-than-expected gross margins. Volume was down 4% to 7.3 million metric standard cubic metre per day (our estimate: 7.5 mmscmd) led by 9% fall in piped natural gas to 4.05 mmscmd, partially offset by 5% increase in compressed natural gas volume to 2.4 mmscmd.

Volume from Morbi dropped to around 2 mmscmd which Gujarat Gas expects to increase to 3-3.5 mmscmd by March 2023 due to sharp fall in spot liquefied natural gas prices.

Non-Morbi volume is also expected to increase to ~2.5 mmscmd in FY24 from current ~2 mmscmd. The company started getting 0.3 mmscmd of high pressure-high temperature gas which would bridge the administered pricing mechanism shortfall for priority sector.

Though Gujarat Gas has guided for ~Rs 5.5/standard cubic metre of Ebitda margin, we expect lower spot LNG prices would lead to higher margins.

We cut volume growth by 6% for FY24E/FY25E to 9.4/11 mmscmd and thereby cut Ebitda estimates by 8% and 5% respectively.