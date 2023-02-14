Gujarat Gas Q3 Results Review - Healthy Unit Economics Help Offset Drop In Sales: Yes Securities
During the quarter, Gujarat Gas added 12 CNG stations (total 750), 228 commercial and 49 industrial consumers.
Yes Securities Report
Gujarat Gas Ltd.'s Q3 FY23 reported Ebitda at Rs 5.82 billion (+145% YoY; -9.4% QoQ), stood above our and street estimates on better than estimated gross margin at Rs 12.8/standard cubic metre, translating into, better than estimated Ebitda at Rs 8.7/scm, even as gas sales at 7.3 million metric standard cubic metre per day, stood in-line.
In the nine months-FY23 so far, strong unit economics with average Ebitda per unit at Rs 8.1/scm, (9MFY22: 4.6), has helped offset weaker sales at 8.2 mmscmd (9MFY22: 10.9), as dependence on expensive liquefied natural gas dropped with lower sales.
Unfavorable natural gas pricing vs propane resulted in significant volume shift in Morbi’s ceramic cluster.
A cooloff in spot LNG prices to ~$19/metric million British thermal unit as we write (versus $31.2 in Q3 FY23) has rekindled the possibility of shift back to natural gas.
