Gujarat Gas - Difficult Environment To Force Difficult Choices: ICICI Securities

Gujarat Gas faces a tough choice: prioritise volume growth or maintain margins over the next 12 months. The conversion of about 55% of available units in its major consumption hub of Morbi to dual fuel use poses a challenge.

Gujarat Gas has already lowered prices in the region to remain competitive and margins in FY23 held up due to lower gas costs, increase in propane prices, and reduced volumes. However, we believe FY24E presents greater challenges as Asian LPG prices have dropped by a significant percentage from May to July 2023, affecting propane prices.

These price changes may impact Q2 FY24E pricing and pose material challenges for Gujarat Gas. Pursuing volume growth may require a price reduction of Rs 3-4/standard cubic metre in Q2 FY24E, which could significantly impact margins for the company in FY24E.