Gujarat Gas - Another Cut In Industrial Prices At Morbi; Operational Environment Improving: ICICI Securities

As per CNBC TV-18, which we have confirmed with the Gujarat Gas Ltd. management, Gujarat Gas has cut its Morbi industrial prices by a further Rs 5/scm to keep prices competitive in the wake of the recent lowering of propane prices (estimated at ~Rs 40/standard cubic metre as of now).

The revised industrial prices for Morbi are now at Rs 39.5/scm (net of taxes) while non-Morbi prices remain at ~Rs 47/scm. Gujarat Gas had earlier stated that its focus would be on protecting volumes for H1 FY24.

For H2 FY24E, as propane prices start to rise and spot liquefied natural gas prices too increase for the winter, margin protection would come into focus.

While the operational environment remains dynamic for the rest of FY24E, we do believe volumes for H1 will average 9.5-9.6 million metric standard cubic metre per day (~10% higher YoY) before moderating to less than 9 mmscmd levels.

Volume moderation in H2 FY24 would come about as Gujarat Gas focuses on protecting margins and reduces the spot LNG component in sourcing.