Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q2 Review- Near-Term Challenges Outscoring Fluoropolymer Opportunity: ICICI Securities
Revenues of fluoropolymers and fluorochemicals dip 26.8% and 51.6%, YoY
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 Ebitda at Rs 1.6 billion and Ebitda margin at 17.2% indicate dismal performance. Earnings were impacted by compression in gross margin, and lower absorption of fixed cost. However, we continue to like its business on two counts –
rising opportunity in fluoropolymers where change in industry structure can provide huge benefits for Gujarat Fluorochemical; and
battery solutions where company is planning to cater demand of 30-40% cell producers with integrated electrolyte facility, cathode active material and PVDF blinder.
We have cut our earnings per share estimates by 31%/13% for FY24E/ FY25E, and accordingly, cut target price to Rs 3,225 (from Rs 3,570) as our price-to-earning multiple of 25 times increased to 26 times (FY25E). Maintain 'Buy'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.