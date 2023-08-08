Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q1 Review - Fluoropolymer Prices Stable; Demand Weak On Destocking: ICICI Securities

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 Ebitda at Rs 3.5 billion was down 24% YoY. It was impacted by:

lower realisation for bulk chemicals where entire revenue loss flows down to profit before tax, and lower fluoropolymers volumes which led to under-absorption of fixed costs.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals expects fluoropolymers volumes to normalise in Q4 FY24 and ref-gas revenue to recover in H2 FY24 on revival of R-125 exports to the U.S. (while bulk chemicals price recovery may take more time due to excess capacity).

Q1 FY24 reflects underlying Ebitda for the company excluding the benefit of higher pricing of bulk chemicals. Gujarat Fluorochemicals has emphasised incremental growth to be driven by applications in new-age industries including battery chemicals, solar, green hydrogen and semi-conductors.

Company has stalled capex by a few quarters for new fluoropolymers and polytetrafluoroethylene on weak demand and modular capex flexibility, and has put R-32 capex on hold.

We have cut our earnings per share estimates for FY24E / FY25E by 10-27% factoring-in lower realisation for bulk chemicals and cut in ref-gas volumes.

Accordingly, we have reduced our target price to Rs 3,570 (earlier: Rs 3,950) - unchanged FY25E price/earnings multiple at 25 times. Maintain 'Buy'.