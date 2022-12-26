Gujarat Fluorochemicals - Fluoropolymers Business Is In A Sweet Spot: ICICI Securities
We believe the recent sharp stock price correction offers good entry point.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.’s stock price has corrected 21% in the past one-month, and 25% in the past three months while fundamentals remain robust with opportunities expanding.
The stock trades at reasonable price/earning valuation of 19.5 times FY24E and 13.2 times FY24E enterprise value/Ebitda – this makes it the most affordable India fluorine player by valuations.
It offers a strong net profit compound annual growth rate of 41% over FY22-24E, and return ratios are healthy, post-tax return on capital employed at 21% and return on equity at 25.6% in FY24E.
Within fluorine chemistry, we relatively prefer fluoropolymers business as it is in a sweet spot to grow along with new-age industries such as batteries, solar panels and green hydrogen.
Integrated players are winning on reliability, and rise in the cost for western peers is helping Gujarat Fluorochemicals expand margins. New fluoropolymers capacity expansion will immediately help in growing profits in FY23 and FY24; thereafter, the company is working on expanding presence in battery chemicals.
We believe the recent sharp stock price correction offers good entry point.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.