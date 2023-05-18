GSK Pharma Q4 Results Review - Downward Revision In Realisation Adversely Impacts Earnings: Motilal Oswal
Better volume off-take remains the key for growth revival.
Motilal Oswal Report
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. delivered a miss on Q4 FY23 earnings, largely due to the adverse impact of the recent National list of essential medicine pricing on existing products as well as newly included ones.
Having said this, GSK Pharma continues to improve the performance of both the general medicines category and the specialty category.
We cut our earnings estimate by 6%/5% for FY24/FY25 to factor in-
reduction in prices of Ceftum/T-Bact, due to their addition into the NLEM list,
inflation-linked price hike on NLEM portfolio, and
higher marketing spend on new launches.
The considerable increase in the share of products under NLEM (900 basis points YoY as a percentage of sales) and a gradual increase in volume off-take is expected to keep revenue growth as well as profitability under check over the next 12-15 months.
Further, the valuation does not adequately factor in the impact on earnings.
