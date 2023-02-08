GSK Pharma Q3 Results Review - General Medicines, Controlled Costs Fuel Earnings Growth: Motilal Oswal
While the general medicines category bolstered GSK Phama’s performance, vaccines continue to offset it to some extent.
Motilal Oswal Report
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. delivered better-than-expected Q3 FY23 earnings led by better operating leverage. While sales at Rs 8 billion came in lower than estimated (Rs 8.3 billion), it was more than offset by better Ebitda margin at 28.5% (against estimated: 25.2%).
We raise our earnings for FY23E/FY24E/FY25E by 6%/3.5%/3%, respectively, to factor in:
cost optimisation,
revision in prices of brands under National list of essential medicines, and
prolonged period for the pick-up in vaccines business.
