GSK Pharma Q2 Results Review -Vaccines Witness Pick-Up In Growth: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Report
GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Ltd. delivered in-line revenue. However, Ebitda/profit after tax was better than expected, driven by lower raw material cost and increased benefit from marketing activities.
We raise our earnings estimate by 5%/3% for FY24/FY25, factoring-
improved outlook on vaccine, and
market share gain in key promoted brands.
We value GSK Pharma at 32 times 12 months forward earnings to arrive at a price target of Rs 1,480.
We expect GSK Pharma to deliver 7% revenue compound annual growth rate, in line with industry growth over the next two years. The pick-up in vaccines off-take and consistent leadership for brands in anti-infectives/dermatology categories would improve growth prospects for GSK Pharma.
Considering limited upside from the current valuation, we maintain our Neutral stance on the stock.
