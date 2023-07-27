GSK Pharma Q1 Results Review - Margin Impacted By Higher Ad-Spend, NLEM Led Lower Prices: Motilal Oswal
Guides for double-digit YoY revenue growth over the next two-three years
Motilal Oswal Report
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. delivered lower-than-expected Q1 FY24 results, largely impacted by National List of Essential Medicines-led adverse pricing on certain products in the portfolio.
Having said this, GSK Pharma’s marketing efforts led to robust YoY volume growth of 8% for the quarter.
We reduce our earnings estimate by 4%/2% for FY24/FY25, factoring-
increased investment for the Shangrix launch and
gradual pick-up in the vaccines business.
We continue to value GSK Pharma at 31 times 12 months forward earnings to arrive at a price target of Rs 1,310.
Although superior execution on new launches and existing brands is expected to mitigate the impact of adverse pricing to some extent, it appears that the current valuation already incorporates the potential earnings upside.
We reiterate our 'Neutral' stance on the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
