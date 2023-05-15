Grindwell Norton Q4 Results Review — Ceramics, Plastics To Drive Growth: ICICI Direct

Grindwell Norton Ltd. reported a decent set of Q4 FY23 numbers.

Revenues came in at Rs 664,8 crore, 19% YoY, primarily aided by a strong performance in the ceramics and plastic segment.

Grindwell Norton's Ebitda came in at Rs 129.3 crore, up 4.6% YoY with margins at 19.4% while gross margins contracted 300 basis points to 55% YoY. Consequently, profit after tax grew 9.8% YoY to Rs 98.5 crore.

Key triggers for future price performance: