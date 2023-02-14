Greenply Industries Q3 Results Review - Lacklustre Quarter; Near-Term Challenges To Persist: ICICI Securities

Greenply Industries Ltd. reported a tepid consolidated revenue growth of 1.7% YoY (three-year compound annual growth rate 7.4%) in Q3 FY23, on a high base, with India plywood business (standalone and Sandila) growing at 8.7% YoY, while plywood volume was flat YoY (three- year CAGR of 3.7%).

Consolidated operating margin declined 257 basis points YoY to 7.6%, as India plywood operating margin contracted ~90 bps YoY and Gabon operations margin declined ~880 bps YoY (due to slowdown in European demand) resulting in Ebitda/profit before tax decline of 24%/45.6% YoY.

Management stated demand in Q3 was muted throughout the quarter and continues to remain soft. For FY23, management has maintained guidance for 20% YoY revenue growth (15% YoY India plywood volume growth).

It has also guided for 10% plywood volume growth over the next one-two years. Operating margins in the near term may continue to face headwinds due to high raw material cost.

The greenfield MDF capacity in Gujarat is expected to commence commercial production from May 2023 and management has guided for 40-50% utilisation in FY24.