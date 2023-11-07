Greenply Industries Q2 Results Review - Stellar Performance From MDF Segment: IDBI Capital

Greenply Industries Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 operating profit was significantly better than estimate led by stronger than expected volumes and margins in medium density fibre segment.

Despite rise in imports of MDF in India during Q2 FY24, Greenply’s MDF volumes at 31,101 cubic metre was commendable in our view. MDF segment Ebitda margin at 15.5% was also better than our forecast.

Greenply foresees further improvement in H2 FY24 for MDF and aims to launch value added products such as Pre-lam, Boil-pro, CARB, etc.

We raise our FY24/FY25 sales estimates by 7%/3% given better than expected MDF sales volumes in Q2 FY24.

We continue to value the stock at price-to-earning of 15 times FY25 earnings per share and derive a target price of Rs 185 (earlier Rs 173) but maintain our 'Hold' rating on the stock as we await a better entry point.