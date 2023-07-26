Greenply Industries Q1 Results Review - Ebitda Weak; Downgrade To 'Hold': IDBI Capital

Greenply Industries Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 Ebitda was below our estimate mainly due to higher than expected advertising spends. Its net sales remained flat YoY at Rs 4,761 million. However, Ebitda fell by 37% QoQ to Rs 298 million and Ebitda margin contracted by 388 bps QoQ to 6.3% due to sharp increase in advertisement and branding expenses.

In Q1 FY24, the company’s net debt increased to Rs 7.3 billion (Rs 6.3 billion Q4 FY23) and is likely to come off gradually over FY24-25.

Greenply company targets a 10% volume growth from the plywood business. We lower our FY24 Ebitda by 18% to factor weaker than expected Q1 FY24 Ebitda and maintain our FY25 estimates.

We continue to value the stock at a price-to-earning of 13 times FY25 earnings per share to derive a target price of Rs 173 (earlier Rs 179).

However, given the recent increase in share price, we downgrade the stock to a 'Hold'.