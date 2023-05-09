Greenpanel Industries Q4 Review - Weak Domestic Volumes Hurts The Quarter; Risk Reward Favorable: Systematix

Greenpanel Industries Ltd.’s Q4 was weak, hurt by rise in lower margin medium density fibre export volumes (up 89% YoY, domestic down 7%), steep cut in MDF export realisation (down 22% YoY; domestic flat) and poor plywood results (volume/revenue down 17%/23% YoY, 0.4% Ebitda margin).

Positives came from stable domestic MDF prices, despite volume pressure, and strong operating cash flow (Rs 540 million) on tight working capital discipline (17 days), which translated into Rs 1.87 billion of net cash.

Management estimates MDF volume growth of 12-15% (20% plus in exports, 10-12% in domestic) and Ebitda margin of 23-25% for FY24. Add on MDF imports, if implemented, should boost Greenpanel’s volume growth and margins.

A 231,000 cubic metre MDF capacity is likely to be operational during Q1 FY25. Our 6%/3% cut in FY24E/25E earnings reflects greater mix of low margin (less than 10%) MDF exports, and we estimate low 11%/9%/8% compound annual growth rate in revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax over FY23-25E; healthy return on capital employed (~21) and free cash flow would continue though.

While we are cognisant of concerns pertaining to rising MDF imports (though transient) and huge capacity additions by domestic players over next one-two years, a ~50% correction in Greenpanel’s scrip since April 2022 seems overdone.