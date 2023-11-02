Greenpanel Industries Q2 Results Review - Multiple Headwinds To Keep Performance Under Check: Yes Securities

Greenpanel Industries Ltd. registered a sluggish quarter wherein medium-density fiberboard volumes came in at 123,615 cubic meter, a decline of 2% YoY and increased by 7% QoQ.

Export volumes (27% of MDF volumes), increased by 24% YoY and 21% QoQ, the sequential growth was on account of unbilled inventory at port in previous quarter.

Domestic volumes (73% of MDF volumes), declined by 9% YoY and improved marginally by 2% QoQ. Blended average selling price contracted by 8.4% YoY and 2.4% QoQ due to price correction in export prices as compared to Q2 FY23 and higher contribution of exports in Q2 FY24 versus previous quarter.

Ebitda margins came in at 21.2% as compared to 30.4%/20.4% in Q2 FY23/Q1 FY24 respectively.

Hence, Ebitda/cbm stood at Rs 6,080 versus Rs 9,515/Rs 5,993 in Q2 FY23/Q1 FY24 respectively. Plywood volumes degrew sharply by 20% YoY and increased by 4% sequentially.

Ebitda margins contracted drastically to 1.6% from 7.3%/5.9% in Q2 FY23/Q1 FY24 respectively on account of higher timber cost and lower volumes.

Moreover, the prices of deco-veneer reduced during the quarter which further dented the margins.